Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UCTT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $934.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonid Mezhvinsky sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,788 shares of company stock worth $1,543,521. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 77.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.1% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 14.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth $154,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

