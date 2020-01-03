ValuEngine Upgrades First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) to Hold

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.
THFF stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $622.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $38,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Financial by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
