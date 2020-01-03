ValuEngine Upgrades First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) to Hold

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get First Financial alerts:

THFF stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $622.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $38,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Financial by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.