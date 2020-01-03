Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

UPLD opened at $36.89 on Friday. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $931.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Upland Software will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Upland Software by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Upland Software by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

