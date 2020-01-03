2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on 2U from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

Shares of TWOU opened at $23.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. 2U had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 681.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,809,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,024,000 after buying an additional 3,322,225 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 664.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,819,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,822 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at about $37,273,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at about $20,757,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at about $45,349,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

