TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $520.72 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.55.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 1,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.