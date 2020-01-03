Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TEUM opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.96. Pareteum has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

