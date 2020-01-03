Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CloudFlare Inc. is a web infrastructure and website security company. It provides content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security and distributed domain name server services. The company operates primarily in Lisbon, London, Singapore, Munich, San Jose, Champaign, Illinois, Austin, New York City and Washington, D.C. CloudFlare Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.02. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

