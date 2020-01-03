Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $517.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.06.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $375.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 143,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

