Insider Selling: Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Sells $37,808.00 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $37,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,560.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $23.12 on Friday. Quanterix Corp has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a market cap of $654.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 75.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quanterix by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 607.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.