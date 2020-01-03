Insider Buying: Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) EVP Acquires $40,093.20 in Stock

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) EVP Rebecca M. Sandring acquired 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,947.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CORR stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.36. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth $74,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth $466,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 171.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth $944,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.