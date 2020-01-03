Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Director Sells $52,000.00 in Stock

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Director Robert C. Koski sold 100,000 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OGEN stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Oragenics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.11.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oragenics stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.65% of Oragenics worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Oragenics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.