Insider Selling: LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Major Shareholder Sells $46,187.84 in Stock

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $46,187.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,005.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LGL Group stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. LGL Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Get LGL Group alerts:

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGL Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGL Group by 1,371.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LGL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.