Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) CFO Sells $56,500.00 in Stock

Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) CFO Todd Macomber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RLGT opened at $5.56 on Friday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.56 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RLGT shares. Cowen set a $7.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 326,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 37.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 29,975 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

