Insider Selling: Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Director Sells $53,000.00 in Stock

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Director Robert C. Koski sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $0.50 on Friday. Oragenics Inc has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.11.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oragenics stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.65% of Oragenics worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Oragenics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.