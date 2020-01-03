Christopher Brett Primiano Sells 5,000 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $173,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Brett Primiano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 6th, Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $226,850.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KPTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,790 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,496,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 613.9% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 88,519 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,962,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.