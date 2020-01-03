Insider Selling: Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) President Sells $62,000.00 in Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 296,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CYCN opened at $2.57 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Broderick Brian C purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

