Insider Selling: Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) President Sells $63,750.00 in Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 296,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $143,000. Broderick Brian C acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $404,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $430,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.