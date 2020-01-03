Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million. Research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDSI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 348.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

