LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €112.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €112.00 ($130.23) price target from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.51 ($133.16).

LEG stock opened at €106.20 ($123.49) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €102.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €103.58. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

