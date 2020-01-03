Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VKTX. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

VKTX opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,482,000 after buying an additional 280,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,699,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after buying an additional 590,194 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 49,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

