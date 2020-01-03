Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 0.87. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $65.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.47% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $420,255.00. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $926,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after buying an additional 214,762 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.