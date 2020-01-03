Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VTNR. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

VTNR opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 290.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.09% of Vertex Energy worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.