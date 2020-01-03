Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.93.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock opened at $127.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $84.84 and a 52-week high of $155.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -289.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.48 and its 200 day moving average is $131.76.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wix.Com by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 84,294 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wix.Com by 80.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,169,000 after purchasing an additional 659,367 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Wix.Com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 820,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,743,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Wix.Com during the second quarter valued at about $79,923,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wix.Com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.