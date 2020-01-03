BidaskClub Lowers Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) to Strong Sell

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of MORN opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.79. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $99.67 and a 52-week high of $163.93.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.99%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $1,450,232.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,334,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,396,062.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 19,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total transaction of $3,090,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,313,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,346,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,897 shares of company stock valued at $30,574,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.