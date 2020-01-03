Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.08. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after buying an additional 107,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

