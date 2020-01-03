Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.08. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after buying an additional 107,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
