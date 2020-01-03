FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.86. FirstService has a 1 year low of $65.55 and a 1 year high of $111.08.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $672.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.71 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in FirstService by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 69,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in FirstService by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in FirstService by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in FirstService by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in FirstService by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

