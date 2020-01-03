Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura increased their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.
Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $151.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.02. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.
In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $519,718.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $391,877.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 87.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 50.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 90.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
