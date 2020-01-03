Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura increased their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $151.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.02. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $519,718.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $391,877.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 87.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 50.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 90.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.