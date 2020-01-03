Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HRTX. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of HRTX opened at $23.18 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

