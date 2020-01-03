Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.31.

ZION stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,720 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $282,453.60. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 9,429 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $457,023.63. Insiders have sold a total of 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

