Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $158.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.71. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 53.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 521.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 28,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 59.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

