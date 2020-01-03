Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

JACK opened at $79.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.00. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.22.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $380,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,074 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $125,307.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,073.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,886 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Jack in the Box by 3,727.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Jack in the Box by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $159,000.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

