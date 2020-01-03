NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 112.90 and a quick ratio of 112.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

