Head-To-Head Comparison: Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) versus Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 20.24% 10.65% 1.06% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 25.69% 11.13% 1.49%

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $1.53 billion 2.66 $343.17 million $5.86 12.13 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $291.42 million 5.40 $67.28 million $1.62 18.86

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida. Wintrust Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wintrust Financial and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 2 6 0 2.75 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 3 1 0 2.25

Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus price target of $76.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.17%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus price target of $28.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.62%. Given Wintrust Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services. It also engages in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange services, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 167 banking facilities and 222 ATMs. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services. It operates through 51 traditional branches and 7 commercial banking centers. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

