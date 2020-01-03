Zacks: NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $6.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given NCI Building Systems an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ CNR opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. NCI Building Systems has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

