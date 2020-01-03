Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.53. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,543. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,026.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,887 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $5,708,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 460.1% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saya Management LP purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $7,982,000. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $89.97 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $52.98 and a 1-year high of $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

