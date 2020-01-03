Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.29

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.72. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 99,000 shares trading hands.

MDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Major Drilling Group Int'l alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $457.20 million and a P/E ratio of -82.71.

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$121.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$122.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.