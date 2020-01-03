Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.95

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.77. Absolute Software shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 12,700 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $363.15 million and a P/E ratio of 37.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.96.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$34.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Absolute Software Company Profile (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

