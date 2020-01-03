Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.63

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.63 and traded as high as $16.95. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 114,800 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INE. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial set a C$18.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 81.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.65.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$142.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.00 million. Analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

