Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.54

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.54 and traded as high as $70.33. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $70.17, with a volume of 9,227 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.55.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0021 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXA)
Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.
