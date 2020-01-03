Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.54

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.54 and traded as high as $70.33. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $70.17, with a volume of 9,227 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0021 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 652.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 154.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the second quarter worth $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 14.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 79.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

