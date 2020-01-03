ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.42

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.42 and traded as high as $25.60. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas shares last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 82,168 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.
ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DIG)
ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
