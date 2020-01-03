ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.42

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.42 and traded as high as $25.60. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas shares last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 82,168 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.

Get ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 2,255.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 46,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 68.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 61.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DIG)

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.