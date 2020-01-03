ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.16. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 183,888 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

