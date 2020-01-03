Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.38

Shares of Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $5.31. Stereotaxis shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 247,848 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

