Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.34

Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.34 and traded as high as $4.54. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 25,452 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

