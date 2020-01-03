NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.18

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $6.26. NY MTG TR INC/SH shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 1,800,102 shares trading hands.

NYMT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 112.90 and a quick ratio of 112.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 13.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 365,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 44,137 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 2.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 27.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 768,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 165,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 54.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 161,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

