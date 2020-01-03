CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $1.14. CUI Global shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 321,320 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 16.93%.

In other CUI Global news, CEO James F. Oneil purchased 50,000 shares of CUI Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 154,881 shares of company stock worth $166,681. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CUI Global by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 164,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CUI Global by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 797,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CUI Global by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 502,500 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUI Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUI)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

