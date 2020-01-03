MTN COMM BANCOR/SH (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.83

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of MTN COMM BANCOR/SH (OTCMKTS:MCBI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.83 and traded as high as $22.10. MTN COMM BANCOR/SH shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86.

About MTN COMM BANCOR/SH (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for MTN COMM BANCOR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN COMM BANCOR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: NCI Building Systems, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Zacks: NCI Building Systems, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share
Major Drilling Group Int’l Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.29
Major Drilling Group Int’l Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.29
Absolute Software Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.95
Absolute Software Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.95
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.63
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.63
Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.54
Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.54


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report