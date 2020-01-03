ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.36

Shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.36 and traded as high as $18.78. ACM Research shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 111,394 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The company has a market cap of $312.88 million, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. On average, analysts predict that ACM Research Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 122.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 219.7% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.