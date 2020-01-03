Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $3.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 283,383 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 million, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 155.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Firefly Value Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $1,950,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $34,000. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

