Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.72

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $4.24. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 846,427 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $441.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
