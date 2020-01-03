Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.72

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $4.24. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 846,427 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $441.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.80. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

