Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.89. Visterra shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 94,767 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Visterra alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $105.44 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visterra in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visterra in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Visterra in the third quarter worth about $5,067,000.

Visterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIST)

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Visterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.